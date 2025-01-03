Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level

The persistent fog over Sofia for several consecutive days raised concerns about air quality deterioration, but despite the extreme weather conditions and unlike other Balkan capitals, pollution levels in Sofia remained below critical thresholds.

"Today, the air over Sofia is significantly cleaner, and I would like to reassure residents that no critical levels have been recorded in the past days," wrote Sofia's Deputy Mayor for "Green System, Ecology, and Land Use," Nadezhda Bobcheva, in a social media post today, January 3. "Of course, the air quality is still insufficient, not only due to Sofia's basin-like location, which hinders the dispersion of emissions. However, after years of neglect and half-hearted measures, we are now seeing the results of the systematic approach we began implementing at the end of last year," Bobcheva added.

A tenfold increase in inspections has been implemented on pollution sources. In December alone, 406 inspections were conducted, resulting in 56 violation notices and fines. By comparison, in December 2022, only 44 inspections were carried out, and in 2021—just 30.

Efforts are also underway to address "mud spots" a significant secondary source of air pollution. In 2024, approximately 18,000 square meters of land across Sofia were redeveloped, transforming former pollution sources into recreational areas, green spaces, or additional parking in residential areas. For the first time, Sofia Municipality won a lawsuit against a construction company for pollution caused by mud, with the company being fined the maximum amount of 50,000 leva for failing to clean its trucks, which led to street pollution.

Street cleaning is now 30% more frequent and efficient, and roads are washed year-round (weather permitting to avoid hazardous icing). In December, streets in districts such as "Kremikovtsi," "Iskar," "Mladost," "Vrabnitsa," "Studentski," and "Sredets" were washed during the few suitable weather days.

Public transport improvements are also being prioritized to encourage people to leave their cars behind—new routes, more frequent schedules, and better connections between districts are among the measures. The administration of Mayor Vasil Terziev has developed an investment program worth over 1 billion BGN to modernise public transport by 2030.

Since January 1, the burning of wood and coal for heating has been banned in the city center. Enforcement is carried out by the Sofia Inspectorate, using mobile teams, thermal cameras, and two drones. Households affected by the low-emission zone are being supported through an active campaign offering free replacement of old wood and coal stoves. Nearly 5,000 households have already applied.

A low-emission zone for vehicles was also effectively introduced in December. The number of highly polluting cars in central Sofia has more than halved—on the first day of the low-emission zone, about 4,000 of the most polluting vehicles entered the centre, whereas by December 31, the number had dropped to 1,800.

"We have much more work ahead, but even during the most critical hours—just after midnight on January 1, when the sky over Sofia was filled with fireworks—the pollution levels did not exceed critical limits at any of the Ministry of Environment and Water's measuring stations," Bobcheva noted.

She also mentioned that Sofia Municipality continues to monitor air quality and enforce strict measures, thanking citizens for adhering to the increasingly stringent rules. "Only together can we succeed in ensuring cleaner air for everyone."

Data on particulate matter (PM) levels from official monitoring stations can be accessed on the Sofia Municipality website: https://air2.sofia.bg/airpublic/air/data/forecasts/measures/list/.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News