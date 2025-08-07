БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgarian Man Killed in Gaza: Prosecutor's Office Initiates Pre-Trial Proceedings

It concerns the murder of a person under international protection

загиналият българин газа официално община ямбол потвърди самоличността марин маринов

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria concerning the death of Captain Marin Marinov, who was killed during an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

The State Prosecution has confirmed to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) that the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has opened a case.

The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov

The proceedings concern the murder of a person under international protection.

The investigation has been assigned to a senior investigator from the National Investigative Service.

Captain Marin Marinov was killed on 19 March 2025, when two UN guest houses in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, were struck by an explosion.

On 24 April, the spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces officially acknowledged that the fatal shot came from an Israeli tank, confirming that the incident led to the death of Captain Marinov.

