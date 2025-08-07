Man Detained for Starting Fire Near Cemetery Park in Asenovgrad

A man has been detained for starting a fire in the vicinity of the cemetery park in Asenovgrad (Southern Bulgaria).

At approximately 14:20 yesterday, Аугуст 6, the duty desk at the Asenovgrad Police Department received a report about a man igniting a fire at an unauthorised dumping site near the cemetery park. Police and fire brigade units were immediately dispatched to the scene. The fire had already been extinguished before their arrival, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect, a 46-year-old local man with a criminal record and previous convictions, admitted to attempting to burn copper wires.

He was detained for 24 hours under a police order. A preliminary investigation has been launched, and the case is being handled under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Further proceedings are underway.