Water Shortages Continue: Daytime Water Rationing Introduced in Pleven

As of today, August 7, the city of Pleven (Northern Bulgaria) will be subject to daytime water rationing due to ongoing water supply issues.

The local water utility company has announced that available water volumes are insufficient to meet the needs of all settlements in the area. As a result, in addition to the existing night-time restriction from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., water supply will also be suspended during the day from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A total of 14 settlements in the region, including Dolna Mitropoliya and Trastenik, are now on a water regime both day and night.