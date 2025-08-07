Man was Shot in the Leg with an Air Rifle in the Sea Garden in Varna

A man was shot in the leg with an air rifle while taking a walk in the Sea Garden in the coastal city of Varna. The incident occurred yesterday, August 6, in the late afternoon on the main alley between the Astronomical Observatory and the Aquarium, at a time when the Sea Garden was crowded with people.

According to the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the injured man is 41 years old and from the village of Tranak in the Burgas region. He had travelled to Varna by train to enjoy a stroll in the park. He felt a sharp pain in his leg, around the knee area, and realised he had been shot with a pellet. At the time of the shot, he was speaking on the phone and standing on a grassy area beside the alley. It is most likely that the shot was fired from a pneumatic weapon. The man was admitted to a medical facility in Varna, where the pellet was removed, and he was subsequently discharged for home treatment. An investigation is currently underway.

Police are reviewing all CCTV footage in the area.