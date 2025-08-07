Nitrous Oxide, Designer Drugs, and Vapes under Scrutiny: New Initiative Launched to Reduce Use among Children

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy and the State Agency for Child Protection are launching a campaign involving the distribution of video clips in which doctors explain, in language accessible to young people, the dangers of using vapes, nitrous oxide ("laughing gas"), and designer drugs. The initiative features contributions from well-known athletes, doctors, psychologists, teachers, and children.

Minister Borislav Gutsanov announced that since the beginning of the year, 1,239 reports have been filed concerning children at risk. The Agency for Child Protection has independently launched investigations in more than ten cases involving the use of vapes and nitrous oxide. He called on society as a whole to join the fight against what he described as a "modern-day plague."

“How many deaths need to occur, how many children must suffer permanent damage for us to realise that designer drugs and vapes are extremely harmful — it’s truly a pandemic,” said Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

As part of the campaign, a brochure has also been developed featuring a QR code that links directly to the video materials. The aim is to ensure that both young people and their parents can easily access the information.

“We have a lot more work ahead of us starting in September. We’ll be entering schools across the country, organising meetings with representatives of retail outlets, shopping centres, and cinemas, to make sure these messages reach the children,” added Teodora Ivanova, Chair of the State Agency for Child Protection (SACP).



The campaign is supported by numerous public figures, including top athletes:

“The best way to persuade someone is by personal example. Fortunately, especially in our sport — and others as well — we have so many outstanding athletes, so many people who want to make Bulgaria proud. I see how this inspires the children, motivates them to spend time training rather than hanging around outside,” said Nevyana Vladinova, Vice President of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation.

Young representatives from the Children’s Council of the SACP also voiced their support and shared insights: “We’re young people — we want to try everything, to experience everything. Yes, that’s true. But I believe that sport and the arts, as the doctors mentioned, are much better ways to have fun than a single night out at a club. I don’t think it’s worth risking your whole life just to impress your friends for one night,” said Nikol Petrova. “I believe that the more we, as children, educate ourselves, the sooner the consumption and use of these substances will stop,” added Melis Mehmedova.

Clinical psychologist Daniela Lazarova explained that the campaign’s approach is not aggressive — a deliberate strategy to reach young people more effectively:

“It’s the classic ‘forbidden fruit’ scenario — the more aggressively and prescriptively they’re told ‘Don’t do this,’ the more they want to try it. I think the fact that young people themselves are involved in the initiative, and that the tone is informative rather than preachy, will help it reach a much broader audience,” said Lazarova, who works as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist at the Military Medical Academy (VMA).

She also emphasised the crucial role of parents in the process: