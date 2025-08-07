БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Случаят "Дебора" - Георги Георгиев на свобода:...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
3500 пожара през юли: С 20% повече в сравнение с миналата...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Съдът пусна на свобода срещу 10 000 лв. насилника на Дебора
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Съдът потвърди: Подпалвачът от Велико Търново остава за...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огнената стихия в Сакар
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Nitrous Oxide, Designer Drugs, and Vapes under Scrutiny: New Initiative Launched to Reduce Use among Children

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
EN
Запази

The initiative involves famous athletes, doctors, psychologists and children

тон райски газ заловиха служители гдбоп

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy and the State Agency for Child Protection are launching a campaign involving the distribution of video clips in which doctors explain, in language accessible to young people, the dangers of using vapes, nitrous oxide ("laughing gas"), and designer drugs. The initiative features contributions from well-known athletes, doctors, psychologists, teachers, and children.

    Minister Borislav Gutsanov announced that since the beginning of the year, 1,239 reports have been filed concerning children at risk. The Agency for Child Protection has independently launched investigations in more than ten cases involving the use of vapes and nitrous oxide. He called on society as a whole to join the fight against what he described as a "modern-day plague."

    “How many deaths need to occur, how many children must suffer permanent damage for us to realise that designer drugs and vapes are extremely harmful — it’s truly a pandemic,” said Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy.

    As part of the campaign, a brochure has also been developed featuring a QR code that links directly to the video materials. The aim is to ensure that both young people and their parents can easily access the information.

    “We have a lot more work ahead of us starting in September. We’ll be entering schools across the country, organising meetings with representatives of retail outlets, shopping centres, and cinemas, to make sure these messages reach the children,” added Teodora Ivanova, Chair of the State Agency for Child Protection (SACP).


    The campaign is supported by numerous public figures, including top athletes:

    “The best way to persuade someone is by personal example. Fortunately, especially in our sport — and others as well — we have so many outstanding athletes, so many people who want to make Bulgaria proud. I see how this inspires the children, motivates them to spend time training rather than hanging around outside,” said Nevyana Vladinova, Vice President of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation.

    Young representatives from the Children’s Council of the SACP also voiced their support and shared insights:

    “We’re young people — we want to try everything, to experience everything. Yes, that’s true. But I believe that sport and the arts, as the doctors mentioned, are much better ways to have fun than a single night out at a club. I don’t think it’s worth risking your whole life just to impress your friends for one night,” said Nikol Petrova.

    “I believe that the more we, as children, educate ourselves, the sooner the consumption and use of these substances will stop,” added Melis Mehmedova.

    Clinical psychologist Daniela Lazarova explained that the campaign’s approach is not aggressive — a deliberate strategy to reach young people more effectively:

    “It’s the classic ‘forbidden fruit’ scenario — the more aggressively and prescriptively they’re told ‘Don’t do this,’ the more they want to try it. I think the fact that young people themselves are involved in the initiative, and that the tone is informative rather than preachy, will help it reach a much broader audience,” said Lazarova, who works as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist at the Military Medical Academy (VMA).

    She also emphasised the crucial role of parents in the process:

    “Parental involvement is absolutely essential in tackling this issue,” she concluded.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
    1
    Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
    Светият Синод предупреди за гастролиращи нео-индуистки „духовни водачи“, които използват пропаганда с лъжехристиянски елементи
    2
    Светият Синод предупреди за гастролиращи нео-индуистки...
    НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
    3
    НА ЖИВО: Европейското първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
    Икономическа криза в Румъния: Как се справят хората с шоковото поскъпване?
    4
    Икономическа криза в Румъния: Как се справят хората с шоковото...
    "Имате пратка ...": Нова измама от името на куриерски фирми краде пари и данни на потребители
    5
    "Имате пратка ...": Нова измама от името на куриерски...
    Заваля дъжд над големия пожар в Сакар
    6
    Заваля дъжд над големия пожар в Сакар

    Най-четени

    Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
    1
    Къде няма да има топла вода в София от днес?
    Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с 2,73 промила
    2
    Двама мъже извършиха граждански арест на пиян шофьор на автобус с...
    Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало малко дете в Пловдив
    3
    Установен е водачът на лек автомобил, от чийто люк се е показало...
    Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
    4
    Световното първенство по плуване в Сингапур покори ефира на БНТ 1 и...
    След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с искане за справедливост
    5
    След смъртта на моторист в Нови Искър: Близките му протестираха с...
    Тереза Маринова: Нигога няма да имаме атлетиката, която сме имали някога
    6
    Тереза Маринова: Нигога няма да имаме атлетиката, която сме имали...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Weather to Become Increasingly Hot in the Coming Days
    Weather to Become Increasingly Hot in the Coming Days
    Wildfires Increase by 20% Compared to Last July, Says Fire Safety Chief Wildfires Increase by 20% Compared to Last July, Says Fire Safety Chief
    Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
    13-Year-Old Boy Riding Electric Scooter Hit a Child in Karnobat 13-Year-Old Boy Riding Electric Scooter Hit a Child in Karnobat
    Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
    Man Detained for Starting Fire Near Cemetery Park in Asenovgrad Man Detained for Starting Fire Near Cemetery Park in Asenovgrad
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
    Bulgarian Man Killed in Gaza: Prosecutor's Office Initiates Pre-Trial Proceedings Bulgarian Man Killed in Gaza: Prosecutor's Office Initiates Pre-Trial Proceedings
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
    Water Shortages Continue: Daytime Water Rationing Introduced in Pleven Water Shortages Continue: Daytime Water Rationing Introduced in Pleven
    Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Случаят "Дебора" - Георги Георгиев на свобода: Искам да си видя детето, нищо друго, не съм виновен
    Случаят "Дебора" - Георги Георгиев на свобода: Искам да...
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
    У нас
    3500 пожара през юли: С 20% повече в сравнение с миналата година 3500 пожара през юли: С 20% повече в сравнение с миналата година
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    У нас
    Преди задължителното обозначаване на цените в евро и левове - готови ли са търговците? Преди задължителното обозначаване на цените в евро и левове - готови ли са търговците?
    Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
    У нас
    Убитият българин в Газа: Прокуратурата образува досъдебно производство Убитият българин в Газа: Прокуратурата образува досъдебно производство
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
    У нас
    Съдът потвърди: Подпалвачът от Велико Търново остава за постоянно в...
    Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
    У нас
    Разговори за мир или за бизнес: Ще има ли среща мужду Тръмп, Путин...
    Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
    По света
    Тръгва кампания срещу райския газ, дизайнерската дрога и вейповете
    Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
    У нас
    Как би изглеждала Малката русалка, когато порасне? Остър дебат за...
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ