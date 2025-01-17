UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Bulgaria

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, is visiting Bulgaria. His schedule today, January 17, included a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev.

During the discussions, the British side praised Bulgaria's achievements in combatting organszed crime and illegal migration. Bulgaria is one of the key entry points into Europe for criminal networks involved in organising dangerous and illegal crossings of the English Channel using small boats, many of which are manufactured in Bulgaria.

Over the past year and a half, joint operations have resulted in the seizure of vessels, preventing criminal groups from profiting by over 16 million pounds. David Lammy also met with Social Minister, Borislav Gutsanov, at the launche of a global campaign supporting children's right to grow up in a safe family environment.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News