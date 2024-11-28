НОВИНИ
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov

изключи даниел лорер явор божанков
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:18, 28.11.2024
"We Continue the Change" on November 28 demanded the resignation of MPs Daniel Lorer and Yavor Bozhankov. The decision cpmes after the vote for the post of Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament. This became clear from a Facebook post by WCC co-chair, Kiril Petkov.

"After today's vote for the Speaker of the National Assembly, "We Continue the Change" demanded the resignations of Daniel Lorer and Yavor Bozhankov. By decision of the Executive Council of "We Continue the Change" Daniel Lorer is expelled from the party and all its bodies", writes Kiril Petkov.

***

Bozhankov and Lorer were the only MPs of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria who did not vote in favour of the candidate of There Is Such a People, Silvi Kirilov, in today's vote.

