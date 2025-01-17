100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo

Nearly 100 kg of narcotic substances and undeclared currency amounting to approximately half a million BGN were seized by the Bulgarian Customs Agency during a specialised customs operation code-named "Regul." The operation also led to the seizure of a large quantity of contraband goods, including silver items, prescription glasses, and sunglasses.

The operation took place at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint between November 11 and December 31, 2024.

A total of 98,370 grammes of narcotic substances were seized, consisting of 55,190 grammes of marijuana, 24,770 grammes of cocaine, and 18,410 grammes of methamphetamine. Additionally, undeclared cash amounting to 190,330 euros and 50,000 US dollars, with a total cash equivalent of 465,414 BGN, was found.

Customs officials also seized 31,140 grammes of undeclared silver items, 211,770 contraband prescription glasses and sunglasses, as well as 2,990 cases for glasses. Fifteen pre-trial proceedings were initiated by the Territorial Directorate "Customs House of Burgas.

The operation marked a significant increase in the amount of narcotic substances seized, as well as the detection of qualified smuggling and other criminal offenses under the Penal Code. This success is attributed to enhanced operational analysis and on-site assessment by customs officers at Kapitan Andreevo, even in the absence of a risk profile or other risk-related information.

By comparison, during the same period the previous year, no cases of narcotic smuggling exceeding 1 kg were recorded at Kapitan Andreevo.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News