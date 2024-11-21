НОВИНИ
17 Votes Needed: Is There a Chance to Resolve the Crisis with the Election of the Parliamentary Speaker?

votes needed there chance resolve crisis election parliamentary speaker
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
20:43, 21.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

In search of support for Parliament Speaker candidate Silvi Kirilov, "There Is Such a People" party met with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on November 21.

After yesterday's vote, in which Kirilov received 101 votes in favour, it became clear that he is short by 17 votes to be elected as Speaker of the 51st Parlaiment. He did not receive votes from GERB-UDF, "MRF - New Beginning," "BSP - United Left," and the MPs from "Democratic Bulgaria," who voted differently from their coalition partners “We Continue the Change”.

Next attempt to elect the Speaker of the Parliament will be on Friday

For Silvi Kirilov to be elected tomorrow, support from either the BSP or "Democratic Bulgaria" is needed. "Vazrazhdane" has set the condition that they will support Kirilov again in the second round of voting, but only if they are approached.

"There Is Such a People" reject the arguments "against" the oldest MP heading the 51st Parliament and unblocking its work. The options are two—support from BSP or "Democratic Bulgaria," or the crisis may deepen.

“The conversation took place in a very constructive tone. We even talked about legislative programmes, and they said they would go and discuss with their coalition councils and make a decision afterward. We are clear, and this option has the necessary support. Only 17 people are needed. The process, as we say, is almost finished; it’s a matter of common sense,” said Toshko Yordanov from TISP.

"There Is Such a People" also urged "Democratic Bulgaria" to give this Parliament a chance to start functioning.

“I disagree with Democratic Bulgaria's argument that because they have a feud with a particular political party, it would not be normal to have such alternative majorities. I will ask you a rhetorical question: if tomorrow in the chamber we are discussing the dismissal of the chief prosecutor and "Vazrazhdane” supports it, what will "Democratic Bulgaria" do?” asked Stanislav Balabanov from TISP.

After the meeting, "BSP - United Left" did not comment on whether they would support Silvi Kirilov tomorrow. In the morning show on BNT, BSP highlighted the changes to the Constitution as one of the reasons for the difficulty in electing a Speaker of the Parliament, because Kirilov is also a potential candidate for caretaker Prime Minister.

"We will have a meeting with TISP with the utmost respect and regard for this political party. We believe that then we should clarify what they consider to be voted on once. What is their programme, what is Mr. Silvi Kirilov's programme, because if we are going to elect the chief urologist of the state, I think there is no one who wouldn’t vote for him, but if we are electing Speaker of Parliament - what is his vision?" said Borislav Gutsanov from "BSP - United Left."

