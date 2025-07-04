29-Year-Old Man Dies from Stab Wound After a Brawl in Stara Zagora

A 29-year-old man died en route to the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in the village of Byalo Pole, located in the Opan municipality. The incident was confirmed by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Stara Zagora.

The incident was reported shortly before 22:00 last night. A police team was immediately sent to the scene. It was found that earlier a 23-year-old man together with his friend, 61, had gone to the home of a 22-year-old woman in the village. An argument and scuffle ensued between one of the men and the woman's relatives.

Preliminary findings suggest that the 23-year-old stabbed a 29-year-old male relative of the woman. Two other male relatives, aged 27 and 53, also sustained knife injuries. Medical teams were dispatched, but the 29-year-old died before reaching the hospital. The other two injured men received medical treatment and were later released.

The investigation is ongoing as part of pre-trial proceedings. The 23-year-old suspect has been detained for up to 24 hours.

A similar fatal stabbing occurred in April in the village of Kosharitsa, in the municipality of Nesebar, where a young man also died after being attacked with a knife.

Source:BTA