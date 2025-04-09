A student fell from a window of a high school building in Sofia

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Снимка: BGNES

A tenth-grade student fell from a window at the Henry Ford Vocational School of Transport and Energy in Sofia.

The student was taken to Pirogov hospital with open fractures in his legs. The alert was received just before 11:30 AM this morning, April 9.

It is still unclear from which floor the child fell, the school management, told BNT. The school managemebt is on the 5th floor.

The boy's parents have been notified, and explanations have been requested from the students who were with him at the time.

According to the information available so far, the child had no issues or conflicts prior to the incident."

Photo by BGNES

