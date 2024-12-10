НОВИНИ
Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA

Борислав Сарафов
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:50, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria, Borislav Sarafov, is on a working visit to the USA from 10 to 14 December.

The visit is at the invitation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is an expression of Sarafov's commitment and long-standing cooperation, since his capacity as Director of the National Investigation Service (NIS), with the US partner agencies.

In Washington, Borislav Sarafov will have meetings with representatives of US law enforcement institutions.

He will also participate in the graduation ceremony of the 292nd session of the FBI National Academy at the headquarters in Quantico, Virginia.

This year's graduates of the FBI Academy include Georgi Trenchev, an investigator in the Investigation Division of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

The inclusion of a Bulgarian magistrate in the FBI Academy training was agreed during Borislav Sarafov's previous visit to Washington, USA in May this year.

At that time, the Acting Prosecutor General was awarded a certificate of merit by FBI Director Christopher Wray for his personal contribution to the successful cooperation between the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office and the Bureau in countering international organized crime.

In 2021 and 2022, Borislav Sarafov was also awarded by U.S. partners for successful computer crime investigations.

