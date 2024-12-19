НОВИНИ
Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of six MPs

Борислав Сарафов
Снимка: BTA
16:48, 19.12.2024
The acting Prosecutor General of Bulgaria, Borislav Sarafov, on December 19 submitted requests to the 51st National Assembly for the removal of the parliamentary immunity of six MPs: Radostin Vasilev from the "MECH" parliamentary group, Veselin Veshev and Angel Georgiev from "Vazrazhdane," Lena Borislavova from "We Continue the Change- Democratic Bulgaria", Gunay Daloolu from "MRF - New Beginning" and Mario Rangelov from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF." These requests were made based on proposals from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Regarding Radostin Vasilev, the request is tied to the continuation of a criminal case in the Sofia City Court that was paused due to his parliamentary immunity. The case dates back to 2023.

For Lena Borislavova, the request is related to an assessment made by the supervising prosecutor from the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office. It is based on evidence suggesting she knowingly used forged documents related to an organisation called "Save Koral."

The request against Gunay Daloolu concerns allegations of coercion in Veliko Tarnovo, involving threats to secure 20 preferential votes during elections for the 49th National Assembly.

For Veselin Veshev and Angel Georgiev, the requests pertain to a suspended criminal case from 2021 for hooliganism and causing light injuries to police officers.

Regarding Mario Rangelov, the request relates to an investigation that alleges he organised a group involved in electoral fraud during the 2024 elections, offering financial incentives to voters.

As per the Bulgarian Constitution, the continuation of criminal proceedings or the initiation of prosecution against individuals with parliamentary immunity requires approval from the Parlaiemnt or the written consent of the respective MP.

