Addiction Specialists Recommend Police Training for Handling Psychotic Reactions Induced by Psychoactive Substances

The Bulgarian Association of Addiction Specialists (BAAS’) has formally proposed a collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior to develop and conduct training sessions for police officers on handling individuals experiencing psychotic episodes, particularly those induced by psychoactive substance use.

“These situations have become a daily occurrence and pose risks both to the public and to the police officers themselves. Proper preparation is needed, combining tactical and psychological approaches,” said Sirma Georgieva, Chair of BAAS’s Management Board.

The Bulgarian Association of Addiction Specialists stresses that the prevention of critical incidents depends on timely recognition of the condition, appropriate verbal response and good coordination between institutions.

The proposed training would focus on recognising psychotic symptoms and substance-induced behaviour, de-escalation techniques without physical force, and practical exercises led by mental health professionals. The Association also expressed support for the establishment of a training unit within the General Directorate for Gendarmerie, Special Operations, and Counterterrorism and offered its expertise.

The proposal follows the recent public outcry over the death of 36-year-old Yavor Georgiev in Varna, who was detained by police and later died in a psychiatric facility. A forensic report confirmed the presence of cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol in his system, with no signs of physical violence. Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Yavor Georgiev has been convicted twice, and a case for driving after cocaine use was pending

Autopsy Results from Yavor Georgiev from Varna: Acute Cardiovascular and Respiratory Failure Caused by Brain Edema

Acute Intoxication from a Combination of Cocaine and Ethanol Caused the Death of 36-Year-Old Yavor Georgiev from Varna, Forensic Report Confirms