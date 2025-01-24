НОВИНИ
Bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye discussed by Daniel Mitov and Turkish Ambassador

двустранното сътрудничество българия турция обсъдиха министър даниел митов турския посланик
Снимка: Ministry of Interior
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:18, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov, met with the Ambassador of Türkiye to Bulgaria H.E. Mehmet Sait Uyanık, the Ministry of Interior said on January 24.

Minister Mitov highly appreciated the constructive political dialogue and partnership between Bulgaria and Türkiye. He emphasised the strategic nature of the bilateral cooperation, including in the field of internal affairs, which is based on the mutual trust and high professionalism built over the years. He expressed readiness to continue the regular dialogue at all levels and to expand and deepen cooperation in priority areas and on specific issues.

Ambassador Uyanık congratulated Daniel Mitov on his appointment as Minister of the Interior in the new regular government of Bulgaria. He extended special congratulations on Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen Area and the lifting of border controls at land borders from January 1, 2025.

During the conversation, Minister Mitov and Ambassador Uyanık discussed the effective joint work and the efforts of both countries to ensure a high level of security at the common border, reduce migration pressure, and combat transnational organised crime. They both emphasised the results achieved in these areas, which benefit the security of both Bulgaria and Türkiye, as well as the citizens of both countries.

photo by Minister of Interior

Minister Mitov expressed condolences regarding the devastating fire in a hotel at a ski resort in Türkiye, which resulted in the loss of many lives. At the end of the conversation, both sides reaffirmed their mutual respect and expressed their willingness to work build on cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

