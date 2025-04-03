DGCOC and authorities from 38 countries dismantled a major platform for distribution of child sexual abuse images

Officers of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (DGCOC), together with their colleagues from 38 countries, have dismantled one of the largest child pornography platforms in the world - "Kidflix", the press centre of the Ministry of Interior reported on april 3. Nearly two million users from around the world were found to have logged onto the platform between April 2022 and March 2025.

Operation Stream has been the largest operation ever conducted against pedophile networks worldwide.

The operation was carried out simultaneously by law enforcement agencies from 38 countries from March 10 to 23, 2025. Bulgaria’s partner agency in the joint action was the Cybercrime Directorate at DGCOC. The operation was coordinated by Europol and led by the authorities of the German state of Bavaria.

The investigation resulted in the identification of almost 1 400 suspects worldwide. So far, 79 of these individuals have been arrested for sharing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Some of those arrested not only uploaded and watched videos but also abused children. As a result of the combined police action, 39 child victims were protected.

On 11 March 2025, the server, which contained around 72 000 videos at the time, was seized by German and Dutch authorities.

A total of more than 3,000 electronic devices containing more than 91,000 child sexual abuse videos were seized.

Kidflix was founded in 2021 by a cybercriminal who made huge profits from uploading and sharing content through the platform. Users made payments using cryptocurrencies, which were subsequently converted into tokensEach video was uploaded in multiple versions – low, medium and high quality – allowing criminals to preview the content and pay a fee to unlock higher quality versions.

Officials from the Cybersecurity Directorate at DGCOC detained five men for the online sexual exploitation of children aged between 2 months and 14 years. The operations were carried out within the country over a two-week period, with the arrested individuals ranging in age from 25 to 43 years.