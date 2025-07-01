Border Authorities at Danube Bridge near Ruse Detain Illegal Migrants Hidden in Trucks

Border authorities at the Danube Bridge near Ruse on July 1 apprehended five Iraqi and two Moroccan nationals hidden in trucks. The individuals were discovered inside the cargo compartments of vehicles traveling from Turkey to Western Europe.

According to border officials, the number of illegal migrants and drug smuggling attempts has increased following the easing of border controls.

As a result, enhanced security measures remain in place at one of the busiest checkpoints between Bulgaria and Romania.

Bulgaria is often used as a transit country for drug trafficking routes originating in Turkey and heading toward Western Europe.