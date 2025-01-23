НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
След 430 дни в плен: Българските моряци от "Галакси лийдър" кацнаха у нас. Гледайте извънредното студио на БНТ

Bulgarian sailors from hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader' landed in Bulgaria

Captain Lyubomir Chanev and Senior Assistant Captain Danail Veselinov back on home soil

български моряци
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:41, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

After more than a year in captivity by the Yemeni Houthis from the group "Ansar Allah", the crew members of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship, captain Lyubomir Chanev and senior assistant captain Danail Veselinov were released and on January 23 arrived home.

A Romanian national, also part of the ship's crew, also returned on the government airplane.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Galaxy Leader, with the two Bulgarians on board, was captured in the Red Sea in late November 2023. The agreement between Israel and Hamas gave the green light to the operation to release them, with Hamas coordinating it.

Omani television footage showed the crew arriving in the Omani capital last night. The sailors appeared to be in good health.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
17:03, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev: Bulgaria appreciates Oman's efforts for the release of the Bulgarian sailors
16:06, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the State Budget Law for 2025"
PM Zhelyazkov: "We withdraw the State Budget Law for 2025"
15:54, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: Our aspiration and attempt to have a regular government is to stop the free fall of the state
14:59, 23.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
Bulgaria's Parliament elected chairs of the standing committees
21:28, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
19:48, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Enhanced fire safety checks begin at tourist sites in Bulgaria
Enhanced fire safety checks begin at tourist sites in Bulgaria
19:37, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"
The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"
19:10, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
 MP Lena Borislavova waives her parliamentary immunity
MP Lena Borislavova waives her parliamentary immunity
19:07, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
 Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
18:53, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
17:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General
Enhanced fire safety checks begin at tourist sites in Bulgaria
Enhanced fire safety checks begin at tourist sites in Bulgaria
The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"
The government aircraft sent to bring home the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
Топ 24
Най-четени
Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
Росен Желязков: Оттегляме Закона за държавния бюджет за 2025 г.
Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но данъците няма да се пипат
Станислав Балабанов: Бездънна е ямата на финансовите показатели, но...
Как търговците се подготвят за еврото?
Как търговците се подготвят за еврото?
Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
Влиза в сила 30% увеличение на заплатите в Българската армия
Вижте първи кадри от освободените моряци от "Галакси лийдър" (СНИМКИ)
Вижте първи кадри от освободените моряци от "Галакси...
Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд. лева, предстоят ни много тежки и сериозни изпитания
Теменужка Петкова: Дефицитът за първото тримесечие е 3,684 млрд....
Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е подигравка"
Делото "Дебора" започва отначало, момичето: "Това е...
Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
Доналд Тръмп срещу имиграцията: Репресии и мерки
Кой оглави комисиите в парламента?
Кой оглави комисиите в парламента?
Хутите отново са терористична организация - решението влиза в сила след 45 дни
Хутите отново са терористична организация - решението влиза в сила след 45 дни
Локомотив София с минимален успех над руснаци в контрола
Локомотив София с минимален успех над руснаци в контрола