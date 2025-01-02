НОВИНИ
Bulgarian statesperson and politicians extended New Year greetings

новогодишните послания политиците
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
11:58, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Bulgarian statespersons and politicians extended their New Year greetings for the new year 2025.

In his addrees to the nation on New Year's Eve, President Rumen Radev said that "it is time for us together to seek a path beyond political weakness, corruption and insecurity. It is time for us to set high goals together. Every day, thousands of our fellow citizens - scientists, engineers, artists and cultural figures, Olympic medallists - with stamina, will and hard work, write new pages in the history of our country and give us confidence that we can do much more," Radev said.

In a Facebook post, Speaker of the Parliament Nataliya Kiselova extended her wishes for a more successful and healthy year.

"The new year comes with inherited problems - political crisis, justice deficit, widespread fatigue, ministerial inaction in strategic areas. It is evident that some people are creating a sense of even greater chaos. It seems intentional. We can overcome all of this! May our backbone be strong!" the Speaker of the National Assembly wrote.

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev wished health, peace and prosperity in the new year 2025. For Bulgaria, Schengen is yet another successfully implemented national priority, he wrote on Facebook on the occasion of welcoming the new year and the full membership of Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen.

"Happy New Year! May it be healthy, peaceful and prosperous!", Vice President Iliana Iotova wrote on Facebook.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov posted a video message on Facebook, wishing "all Bulgarians to live in a peaceful, stable, and secure Bulgaria."

The co-chair of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov wished good health, happiness and success to all Bulgarians. He also congratulated Bulgaria on becoming a full member of Schengen.

He also extended his congratulations on Bulgaria's acceptance as a full Schengen member. "Schengen is another step forward for Bulgaria. A few extra billions to our economy, more exports, faster deliveries to Europe, more jobs, and deeper integration within Europe," noted Petkov.

"Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Bulgarians! May we be healthy and steadfast! The world is changing - for the better, I believe - and I am confident that we will start writing the history of our homeland again!", wrote the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov.

The New Year brings hope and faith in a new beginning, said MRF - New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski.

""We, Bulgarians, deserve only good things to happen to us. Because of our history, because of our qualities, because of our efforts, and because of who we are!", wrote the leader of "There is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov.

"With hope and confidence, we welcome the new year, united by the desire for peace, prosperity, and justice. May 2025 be a time of new opportunities, progress, and understanding—both in our homes and in society as a whole," wrote MRF Chairman Dzhevdet Chakarov.

Acting BSP Chairman Atanas Zafirov wished health, prosperity, peace and tranquility in every Bulgarian home for the New Year.

"We have sent off a year full of challenges, let the new one bring us more wisdom to overcome them together, with reason and joint efforts. Let us set high goals—only then can we leave the small things behind, be useful to those around us, and succeed. Together! So that Bulgaria may thrive," he wrote.

The leader of Morality, Unity, Honor (MECH) Radostin Vassilev wished that 2025 would bring health and prosperity to every Bulgarian home.

