Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus

Exactly one month after the latest parliamentary elections, and we're still in the first sitting of the National Assembly. We expect the political parties to reach a consensus, form a majority, and establish a regular government so they can begin addressing the issues facing Bulgarian citizens, said Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, before the weekly Council of Ministers meeting on November 27

Glavchev also urged that responsibility should not be shifted and criticized the ongoing focus on the caretaker government, calling for an end to the speculations.

He further pointed out that Bulgaria received a positive signal from Budapest last week, indicating confidence in the caretaker government’s performance. This recognition, Glavchev noted, included praise for the results achieved by the Ministry of Interior, despite it being one of the most criticized ministries.

"They need to stop focusing on the caretaker government and end the speculation. If they focus on solving the real problems facing the people, they won't have time for baseless speculations about the government. Last Friday, we received a positive signal from Budapest, one that we wouldn't have received if they didn’t have confidence in the caretaker government. They acknowledged the results from December 2023 up to now, during which two-thirds of the time the caretaker government was in charge. This is a testament to the results achieved, including those of the most criticized Ministry of Interior," added Glavchev.

Glavchev concluded by highlighting the potential benefits of Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area for citizens, businesses, and tourism.

"The final decision will be made on December 12," Glavchev concluded.























Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News