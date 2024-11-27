НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus

caretaker prime minister glavchev expect political parties reach consensus
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:29, 27.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Exactly one month after the latest parliamentary elections, and we're still in the first sitting of the National Assembly. We expect the political parties to reach a consensus, form a majority, and establish a regular government so they can begin addressing the issues facing Bulgarian citizens, said Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, before the weekly Council of Ministers meeting on November 27

Glavchev also urged that responsibility should not be shifted and criticized the ongoing focus on the caretaker government, calling for an end to the speculations.

He further pointed out that Bulgaria received a positive signal from Budapest last week, indicating confidence in the caretaker government’s performance. This recognition, Glavchev noted, included praise for the results achieved by the Ministry of Interior, despite it being one of the most criticized ministries.

"They need to stop focusing on the caretaker government and end the speculation. If they focus on solving the real problems facing the people, they won't have time for baseless speculations about the government. Last Friday, we received a positive signal from Budapest, one that we wouldn't have received if they didn’t have confidence in the caretaker government. They acknowledged the results from December 2023 up to now, during which two-thirds of the time the caretaker government was in charge. This is a testament to the results achieved, including those of the most criticized Ministry of Interior," added Glavchev.

Glavchev concluded by highlighting the potential benefits of Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen Area for citizens, businesses, and tourism.

"The final decision will be made on December 12," Glavchev concluded.










Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

Още EN

Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
22:21, 27.11.2024
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
21:09, 27.11.2024
Още от: Politics
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
Топ 24
Най-четени
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни от ЕС заради правилата за киберсигурност
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни...
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват лекари в небрежност
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Макс Верстапен: Ако пилотирах Макларън този сезон, щях да спечеля титлата още по-рано
Макс Верстапен: Ако пилотирах Макларън този сезон, щях да спечеля титлата още по-рано
"Демократична България" няма да пречи на избора на Силви Кирилов, заяви Божидар Божанов
"Демократична България" няма да пречи на избора на Силви Кирилов, заяви Божидар Божанов