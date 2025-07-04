Cause of Tragic Incident at "Arsenal" Arms Manufacturer in Which a Worker Died Is Being Investigated

The worker who died yesterday at the “Arsenal” plant in Kazanlak was a 46-year-old man. He was operating a nitroglycerin processing machine in Plant 3.

At this stage, information about the incident is scarce. What is known is that after 5:00 PM yesterday, a production incident occurred in Plant 3 of Bulgaria’s largest arms manufacturer. The man was working on a nitroglycerin processing machine which, for unknown reasons, malfunctioned. Parts of the machine struck the worker in the head. He was transported to the hospital but later died. There were three people present in the workshop at the time; no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident remains to be determined — whether it was due to equipment failure, a production accident, or a breach of workplace safety protocols.

“Arsenal” plant is known for its strict occupational safety regulations, which are mandatory due to the specific nature of its production. Workers undergo daily safety briefings each morning, but whether procedures were followed in this case is still under investigation. Investigative teams remained on site late into the evening.

Several expert analyses have been commissioned, and more details are expected to be announced by the police and prosecutor’s office during a press briefing.

Unfortunately, accidents occur at this facility nearly every year. Just a month ago, another worker was injured, suffering burns and being transported to the Burns Clinic in Plovdiv. Thankfully, he recovered. The last major incident at the plant occurred in 2022, also in Plant 3 — the most accident-prone area, as it handles explosives and specialized materials — when three people died: two women and one man.

As of now, the management of “Arsenal” has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.