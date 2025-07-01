Chain-Reaction Crash Blocks Main Road Between Sozopol and Primorsko

A chain-reaction car accident has blocked the main road connecting the seaside towns of Sozopol and Primorsko.

The police in the Black Sea coatsal city of Burgas told BNT that three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police teams have been dispatched to the scene. At this time, there are no reports of casualties or injuries.

Due to the increased traffic heading to the seaside, a long traffic jam has formed—from the Dyuni turnoff to Arkutino.

Traffic is expected to remain congested while the scene investigation is underway.