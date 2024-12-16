НОВИНИ
Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels

ангел кунчев
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:33, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Слушай новините днес

"The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, the levels are a little lower. Last week, we saw a decline in illness rates, which is expected as we approach the dominance of the upcoming flu virus," Chief State Health Inspector, Angel Kunchev, on December 16, told BNT.

Kunchev noted that of 157 tested samples last week, 17 were confirmed cases of flu, which accounts for about 11%. He predicted, "After the holidays, the percentage of positive samples will rise—20%, 30%—until the flu takes over, pushing out other viruses and causing the seasonal epidemic."

Kunchev described this year’s flu outbreak as typical, with a relatively sudden onset of symptoms.

"Flu symptoms usually come on suddently - feeling unwell, having a high fever, runny nose, and muscle pain could be some of the first signs that you're coming down with the flu. Unlike other respiratory illnesses, with the flu, you will have to stay in bed and rest."

Kunchev also drew attention to a respiratory virus in Congo, which behaves like COVID-19 and the flu but progresses rapidly to pneumonia, with a high mortality rate.

"So far, 35 children have died from the illness. There's no spread beyond that province in Congo, but we continue to monitor the situation."

Regarding monkeypox, Kunchev offered a positive outlook for Bulgaria. "There was one case in Bulgaria last week, there were 150 in Europe. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 24,700 cases in Europe, with Spain leading the count. Bulgaria has only had two cases, putting us at the bottom."

Kunchev also remarked on the influence of weather on flu spread, explaining that "a true winter significantly limits the spread of the disease, resulting in weaker epidemic waves."

