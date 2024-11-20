Commission for Protection of Competition initiates investigation into the spike of insurance costs for taxi drivers

The Commission for the Protection of Competition self-initiated a probe into a possible cartel agreement in the increase of the price of third party liability insurance for taxi drivers, the commission said on November 20 in a position to the media.

"Within the framework of its powers, the CPC will carry out an investigation into the reasons for the increase in third party liability insurance premium. The Commission appreciates the public's active cooperation in providing information relevant to the inquiry," the Commission said.

Taxi drivers stage a national protest over dramatic spike in insurance costs

"Along with the traditional tools for conducting the study, the Commission for Protection of Competition also intends to use information gathered as a result of meetings held with participants in the relevant market, regulators in the sector, as well as experts in the field," CPC added, specifying that tomorrow there will be a meeting on the case.

