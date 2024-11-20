Delyan Peevski receives a medal for contributions to the Ukrainian people

‘Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF)-New Beginning’ chairman, Delyan Peevski, on November 20 was awarded a medal for special contributions to the Ukrainian people by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The medal was presented by H.E. Olesya Ilashchuk, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria.

H.E. Ilashchuk expressed gratitude for the support of the leader of the MRF – New Beginning Delyan Peevski during the 1000th days of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News