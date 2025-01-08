Drug greenhouse dismantled during a special police operation in Novi Iskar

A drug greenhouse was dismantled in a special operation by police officers of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior on January 8.

The operation took place in Novi Iskar (Western Bulgaria) where 270 cannabis plants, equipment for growing them, and 5 kilogrammes of marijuana were discovered.

A 50-year-old man, known to law enforcement for previous criminal activity, was arrested. He has been charged and detained for 72 hours.

Officers from the Fifth Regional Police Department in Sofia conducted the operation to combat drug-related crimes. During their actions, they inspected a private property in Novi Iskar, where they found three modernly equipped premises designed for growing narcotic crops. These premises were outfitted with systems to control temperature, lighting, and air humidity.

At the scene, the police arrested a 50-year-old man, who had prior criminal records for drug distribution and production. During the search, they seized 270 cannabis plants, ranging from 90 to 130 cm in height, 5 kg of dried marijuana in two paper bags and 10 vacuum-sealed packets, as well as ventilation and heating systems, electronic scales, containers, and various substances. Further investigative actions were carried out at the man's residence in Sofia, where cash amounts in different currencies were found—$1,500, BGN 3,500, €5,000, and TRY 300—along with numerous chemicals and seeds of various strains.

