EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad

настоява незабавни мерки ликвидиране огнището чума велинград
12:48, 04.12.2024
The European Commission insists on immediate measures to tackle the sheep and goats plague outbreak in farms in the town of Velingrad (Southern Bulgaria).

Bulgarian Food Safety Agency identified an outbreak of sheep plague (PPR) in Velingrad

This is clear from a statement from the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety to the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency.

Further delays by the Bulgarian institutions threaten the health of sheep and goats, not only on the territory of Bulgaria, but throughout the European Union, the statement said.

The Directorate states that the plague in small ruminants is a highly contagious viral disease, categorised as a "category A disease", which requires immediate eradication.

The opinion states that Bulgaria has confirmed the presence of infection with the virus through laboratory tests at a national reference laboratory listed in European registers and in accordance with European regulations.

Therefore, no further sampling for confirmation is necessary.

