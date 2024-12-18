НОВИНИ
Energy watchdog discusses a significant increase in electricity prices from 1 January, 2025

кевр прие промените наредбата регулиране цените тока
Снимка: BGNES/archive
18:37, 18.12.2024
The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will hold a public hearing on electricity prices. The utilities regulator's estimates show that electricity for households will rise by almost 9% from 1 January.

The reason for the increase is that the regulator's market forecast differs by more than 30%, and to prevent further system losses, prices need to be adjusted. The largest increase will affect household consumers in Northeastern Bulgaria, where electricity prices will rise by 9.15%. In Southern Bulgaria, the increase is projected to be 8.96%, and in Western Bulgaria, 8.92%.

