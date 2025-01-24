EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future

"It is important to show support for the Bulgarian government, that the European Commission is open and eager to work with it on issues that are important for the entire European Union," European Commissioner for Startups and Innovation, Ekatarina Zaharieva told BNT's programme "More from the Day" on January 24.

In her words, Bulgaria's new government is well received in Brussels and most of the ministers are experienced and well known to the European Commission.

"I want to congratulate them for their political courage and responsibility. The challenges are not small. Four years of political instability is a very long time. I wish them success."

Zaharieva noted that today she had spoken with the Prime Minister and some of the ministers, and she believes there is a strong determination to uphold the principles of both the EU and Bulgaria.

"I was reassured by the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, and the Finance Minister that Bulgaria's goal to become a member of the Eurozone has not changed and that they are working for this in close coordination. The Commission is ready to support when the Bulgarian government submits a request for an extraordinary report. I was not worried about Bulgaria’s European future during today's meetings."

