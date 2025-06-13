Flight Cancellations to and from Israel at Varna and Burgas Airports Amid Escalating Tensions

Two flights to and from Israel have been cancelled at Varna Airport, while one flight has been cancelled at Burgas Airport, according to "Fraport Twin Star Airport Management" AD, the concessionaire of both airports. Airlines are closely monitoring the situation and are making flight operation decisions on a daily basis, the company added on June 13.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East following Israeli strikes on Iran, several airlines have cancelled flights to and from Israel. According to the website of Sofia’s "Vasil Levski" Airport, flights to and from Israel have also been cancelled there, Bulgarian News Agency BTA reports.

Airlines cancelled flights to and from Israel today amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israel's strikes on Iran. Flights have also been cancelled to and from the capital's Vasil Levski airport, according to information on the airport's website, BTA reported.

Israeli airline El Al has cancelled all its scheduled flights to and from Israel for today and tomorrow over security concerns and possible Iranian counter-attacks.

Following the launch of Operation “Rising Lion,” in which Israel reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned that Tel Aviv would be “severely punished.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Bulgarians in the Middle East region, and in particular on the territory of Iraq, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, to rto stay informed about the developing situation and strictly follow the instructions of local authorities.

The Ministry also issued guidance for Bulgarians currently in Israel, urging them to avoid crowded areas and events with large gatherings due to the heightened state of emergency.