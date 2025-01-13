Flu rate on the rise, number of infected increases across the country

There has been a rise in flu and acute respiratory infections (ARI) during the second week of January, according to data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The infection rate in the country is 116 per 10,000 people, compared to 77 per 10,000 in the first week of 2025. The most affected group is children aged 0 to 4.

In the dostricts of Haskovo, Silistra, Yambol, and Pazardzhik, the infection rate for flu and ARI is over 200 per 10,000 people, while in Vidin, Pleven, and Dobrich, the rate is above 190 per 10,000.

The lowest number of cases is in Stara Zagora and Sofia City.

The National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases tested 229 samples for flu and COVID-19. They confirmed 78 cases of flu from three different strains and three cases of COVID-19.

