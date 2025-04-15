БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
GERB-UDF, BSP–United Left, and TISP Reaffirm Commitment to Stable Governance Despite DRF-MRF's Withdrawal

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Министерски съвет - кабинет
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The parliamentary groups of GERB - UDF, 'BSP - United Left' and 'There is Such a People' remain on their positions that Bulgaria needs a Pariament-elected government that will implement policies that support the rule of law, the competitiveness of the economy, security, protection and social rights of citizens.

"Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone, stabilising public finances, and the rescue of the funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan remain the clear priorities of the government which has been composed with the support of the parliamentary majority of GERB-UDF, BSP - United Left and TISP.

“Despite the decision by DRF-MRF, we—the coalition partners—remain unwavering in our determination to fulfill the priorities and commitments we have made to Bulgarian society,” the joint statement reads.

We are adamant that Bulgarian citizens will not agree to new early parliamentary elections and expect from the parties in the National Assembly predictability, sustainability and working together to solve problems, not to create new crises," the position further reads.

"We call on all MPs in the 51st National Assembly who believe that Bulgaria should complete its path towards full integration into the European Union by joining the Eurozone, and that our country needs stability and work on policies that ensure a secure environment for Bulgarian citizens, to prove this by their votes and their work in the Parliament."

