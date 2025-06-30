Good Example: Boris from Shumen Finds Wallet with Cash and Returns It to Its Owner

A 12-year-old boy from Shumen, Bulgaria, has earned praise for his honesty after finding a lost wallet containing 547 BGN (leva) and turning it in to the local police, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (MVR) reported.

Last Friday, Boris Raykov was walking along Veliki Preslav Boulevard in Shumen’s Divdyadovo neighborhood when he spotted a black wallet on the ground. He picked it up and asked a nearby woman if it belonged to her, but she said it did not. Boris then entered a nearby store and asked if the wallet belonged to anyone inside. When no one claimed it, he was advised to hand it over to his mother.

Boris and his mother brought the wallet to the local police station, where they handed it to the neighborhood officer on duty. No identification documents were found in the wallet, but it contained 547 leva in cash along with handwritten notes listing names and birth dates. A search was carried out, and the rightful owner was located — an elderly resident of the Divdyadovo district.

Today, Boris, a student at “St. Yoan Exarch Bulgarian” Secondary School in Shumen, returned the wallet personally to the man, who expressed his gratitude and said he was pleasantly surprised that it had been found by such a well-mannered and honest child, according to the police press center.

In a similar act earlier this year, the Shumen Regional Directorate reported that another sum of lost money had been found and submitted to the police. It will be returned to its rightful owner upon confirmation of the amount and the location where it was lost.