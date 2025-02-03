НОВИНИ
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?

Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:48, 03.02.2025
The Bulgarian economy is also expected to face repercussions and losses if the United States indeed imposes tariffs on the European Union.

Recent data shows that trade between Bulgaria and the United States exceeds $1.7 billion, with a positive trade balance. Exports amount to over $1.142 billion, while imports of American goods into Bulgaria have been approximately $566 million.

The most exported product to the U.S.—accounting for nearly 20%—is coins. According to the trade data, exports of precious metals and numismatic coins amount to $212 million.

The second group of goods Bulgaria exports consists of medical and laboratory products, while sunflower seeds rank third with exports just under $50 million. These figures were provided by the Ministry of Economy for 2023.

