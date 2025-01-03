НОВИНИ
Is the fireworks or the cold the cause of death of hundreds of bramblings near Koprivshtitsa?

13:55, 03.01.2025
Hundreds of dead birds, a protected species, were found near Koprivshtitsa. According to specialists from "Green Balkans," their deaths were likely caused by severe stress, with veterinarians suspecting that the cause could be the fireworks used during New Year's Eve celebrations. However, the municipality of Koprivshtitsa denied that the fireworks organized by the town were responsible for the mass bird deaths.

The report of the dead birds was made by people who had visited Koprivshtitsa for New Year's celebrations. On January 1, they went for a walk near the town and came across an eerie sight.

"We started seeing fallen bodies of songbirds, scattered along a one-kilometre path, possibly a massive flock of thousands of birds. We also found some alive but injured birds," said Svetoslav Markov.

They immediately called both 112 and "Green Balkans." According to specialists from the Wildlife Rescue Centre who arrived on the scene, the dead birds were identified as mountain finches, a species protected under Bulgaria's Biodiversity Act.

"The mountain finch is a species with a declining population, and during winter, they gather in large flocks of thousands," explained Dr. Rusko Petrov from the "Green Balkans" Rescue Center.

The veterinarians transported over 600 birds to the Rescue Center in Stara Zagora, but only 15 were alive. Autopsies revealed that many of the dead birds had ruptured heart arteries and massive brain hemorrhages—symptoms indicating that the birds had experienced severe stress, probably from the fireworks on New Year's Eve.

"Stress affects them seriously, especially the sound and light effects; the stress kills these birds," stated Dr. Rusko Petrov.

"The number is likely over 1,000. Many of the birds can't see in the dark, especially songbirds, and they likely crashed into trees as they flew in panic. We saw this happen when we were here yesterday in the dark—just our presence caused them to fly. The fireworks must have been a huge shock for them," added Antoni Kapralov, a veterinary student and volunteer with "Green Balkans."

However, according to the municipal authorities in Koprivshtitsa, the birds are far away from the town, the loud noise from the fireworks would hardly reach the forest and it is not the reason for their mass death.

"Even the private fireworks displays were noticeably smaller this year than in previous years," said Maria Toromanova, the mayor of Koprivshtitsa.

BNT: "Did you make too much noise, did you scare anyone?"

- "There were no complaints. We were not that loud, and we were considerate," said Maria Toromanova, the mayor of Koprivshtitsa.

"I don't know if it's the fireworks or some other reason. In my opinion - no, because other years there were fireworks. A few days ago there were huge flocks. Hundreds of thousands," said Elena Chunkova.

According to people in Koprivshtitsa, such large flocks of birds were seen near the town for the first time. And they suggest that the harsh mountain climate has also had an impact on some of them.

