БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Interior Expands the Coverage of the Early Warning Siren System

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Запази
тестват сирените ранно предупреждение април
Снимка: БТА/Архив

More than 900 sirens will be replaced in 16 cities nationwide as part of a project by the Ministry of Interior (MVR).

Georgi Borisov, Director of the Communications and Information Systems Directorate at the MVR, stated that the new sirens will cover 75% of the population, extending the system’s reach to an additional 169 municipalities. The current operational system was originally installed in 1970, Borisov noted.

The project’s funding amounts to BGN 75,087,050, with a planned implementation period of three years, concluding in December 2027.

The objective is to enhance public protection during natural disasters by expanding the early warning and public alert system at the regional level.

The nationwide alert system was initiated in 2008, aimed at gradually replacing outdated electromechanical sirens with modern ones that offer improved functionality and reliability in public notifications.

Currently, the system covers 11 regional centers with sirens installed — Sofia City, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, Ruse, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Montana, Smolyan, Kardzhali, and Stara Zagora. Four other regional centers — Vratsa, Pernik, Vidin, and Yambol — have regional control nodes without sirens. Additionally, sirens are deployed in 108 municipal centers, in Tsarevo, Ahtopol, the village of Lozenets, and all settlements within the 30-kilometer emergency protection zone around the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.

With the implementation of this project, the system’s coverage will expand to 16 additional regional centers — Vratsa, Sliven, Dobrich, Shumen, Haskovo, Yambol, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Vidin, Targovishte, Lovech, Silistra, Razgrad, Pernik, Kyustendil, and Blagoevgrad.

Plans also include further development of the siren system in the Sofia region and 61 municipal centers, including the modernization of parts of the existing infrastructure.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
3
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
4
Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
5
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
6
Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
2
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични...
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
3
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
4
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
5
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват опашките за подаване на документите
6
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват...

More from: Bulgaria

Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Cold Shower: "Sofia District Heating" to Begin Annual Maintenance of Heating Infrastructure in the Capital Cold Shower: "Sofia District Heating" to Begin Annual Maintenance of Heating Infrastructure in the Capital
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Рая Назарян: Опозицията се превърна във фабрика за неуспешни вотове...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Безводие на 40° жега: В Стралджа са готови да обявят бедствено...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Илън Мъск създава нова партия
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Израел изпраща делегация за преговори с Хамас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ