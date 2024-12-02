НОВИНИ
Ministry of Interior steps up security measures ahead of December holidays

акция пътна полиция тракия проверяват
Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:52, 02.12.2024
02:00 мин.
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The Ministry of Interior is tightening security measures ahead of the upcoming Students' Holiday on December 8, as well as the Christmas and New Year holidays, caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, said on December 2.

Ilkov announced that shopping centers and Christmas markets will be secured by police forces to prevent serious crimes. There will also be extensive road checks.

He attended a working meeting convened by Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov, addressing the increase in incidents of hooliganism in malls, domestic violence, and accidents caused by drunk and drugged drivers. Both Sarafov and Ilkov declared zero tolerance for such behaviors:

"With all these actions, we are sending a clear message that we will not tolerate anyone who brazenly and arrogantly disrupts public order, creates insecurity in society, and thinks there are no institutions to stand up to them and respond," said Acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov.

Caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, added:

"There are constant attacks against both the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor's office, but this should not stop us from fulfilling our legal obligations as society expects us to. Let the public give its assessment of who is doing their job in the state."

