"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"

The parties "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" are submitting requests to leave the "BSP - United Left" coalition, Tatiana Doncheva confirmed to BNT.

As motives, the "Movement 21" pointed out that the joining of the "BSP-United Left" to the governing coalition is contrary to the goals of the left-wing alliance. According to the current coalition agreement and political platform, the main goal of the United Left is to create an alternative form of governance, the formation wrote.

"Participating in a government under the GERB-UDF mandate, in partnership with right-wing formations, from the position of the fifth-largest parliamentary force, offers extremely limited opportunities to achieve the set goals and implement socially-oriented policies. The BSP-United Left parliamentary group will serve the mandate holder as a cover for situational majorities, formed to serve interests foreign to the left and well-known corruption schemes in power. The model of governance through corruption, theft, and abuse cannot be dismantled in cooperation with the people who created and embody it," "Movement 21" further stated. "When you abandon your red lines, you renounce your ideas. And a party that renounces its ideas is politically dead," said Velizar Enchev from "Bulgarian Spring" on Sunday. That day, the National Council of the BSP gave the mandate to sign a governance agreement between BSP-United Left, GERB-UDF, and There is Such a People.

