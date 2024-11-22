National Revenue Agency will inform individuals via letters or phone calls if they failed to declare income from previous year

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) will notify individuals through letters or phone calls if there is information indicating that they received income last year but did not declare it or declared it inaccurately, the agency announced on November 22.

The NRA will send letters and contact individuals whose declared data contains discrepancies or inaccuracies compared to the information the Agency has. These individuals are required to submit a corrected annual tax return under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) within 14 days of receiving the official notice from the revenue agency.

The agency recommends using the electronic service "Submission of Annual Tax Return under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act," accessible via a personal identification code (PIC) issued for free by the NRA or a qualified electronic signature (QES), available through the NRA's E-portal under "Services" and "Income Taxes." Before submitting the tax return electronically, individuals should review the information in the form and make any necessary additions or corrections.

For information on tax returns and assistance, you can contact NRA's Information Centrer at 02 9859 6801 or 0700 18 700. Calls are charged at the rate of a local call for subscribers of Vivacom's fixed services. Calls from mobile phones or other fixed networks to the NRA Information Centre are charged at the standard rate of the respective mobile operator.

