National Revenue Agency will inform individuals via letters or phone calls if they failed to declare income from previous year

national revenue agency inform individuals via letters phone calls they failed declare income previous year
15:32, 22.11.2024
The National Revenue Agency (NRA) will notify individuals through letters or phone calls if there is information indicating that they received income last year but did not declare it or declared it inaccurately, the agency announced on November 22.

The NRA will send letters and contact individuals whose declared data contains discrepancies or inaccuracies compared to the information the Agency has. These individuals are required to submit a corrected annual tax return under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) within 14 days of receiving the official notice from the revenue agency.

The agency recommends using the electronic service "Submission of Annual Tax Return under Article 50 of the Personal Income Tax Act," accessible via a personal identification code (PIC) issued for free by the NRA or a qualified electronic signature (QES), available through the NRA's E-portal under "Services" and "Income Taxes." Before submitting the tax return electronically, individuals should review the information in the form and make any necessary additions or corrections.

For information on tax returns and assistance, you can contact NRA's Information Centrer at 02 9859 6801 or 0700 18 700. Calls are charged at the rate of a local call for subscribers of Vivacom's fixed services. Calls from mobile phones or other fixed networks to the NRA Information Centre are charged at the standard rate of the respective mobile operator.

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Sofia's budget remains without an update
