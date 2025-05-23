Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Presents Pope Leo XIV with a Specially Crafted Omophorion

Speaking to journalists in St. Peter’s Square following an audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Bulgarian Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, expressed gratitude and reverence for the traditional visit of the Bulgarian delegation to the Vatican ahead of one of the nation’s most cherished holidays — May 24, the Day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, celebrating the Bulgarian alphabet, education, culture, and Slavic literature.

“It is an honour for us to be the first official delegation to visit Pope Leo XIV at the start of his pontificate. We spoke about all pressing topics — faith, the European agenda, the war in Ukraine, and the Vatican’s potential role as a mediator in negotiations. We even discussed artificial intelligence,” Zhelyazkov stated.

During the audience at the Apostolic Palace, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov presented the Pope with a symbolic gift on behalf of the Bulgarian delegation — an omophorion, a liturgical vestment representing spiritual and episcopal authority. The garment, crafted in Bulgaria by renowned ecclesiastical vestment expert Nina Dimitrova, features early Christian symbols and the image of “The Good Shepherd”.

“Depicted on it are the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul — Saint Peter as the founder of the Church, and Saint Paul as its missionary spirit,” Zhelyazkov explained.

The embroidery carries deep spiritual meaning. The cross symbolises God’s unconditional love and Christ’s self-sacrifice through crucifixion, as well as victory over death and hope for resurrection. The rose, emblematic of Bulgaria, symbolises beauty, diligence, and love, serving also as a bridge between the earthly and the divine — a metaphor for eternity, rebirth, and spiritual strength.

The official delegation includes Minister of Culture Marian Bachev, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihailova, Head of the Prime Minister's Political Office Denitsa Zheleva, Advisor in the Prime Minister's Political Office and Head of the Public Relations Unit Nikola Nikolov, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ivan Kondov, Bishop of the Sofia Catholic Diocese His Eminence Petko Valov and Priest Kiril Popov.