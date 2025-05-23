БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Presents Pope Leo XIV with a Specially Crafted Omophorion

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът росен желязков подари папа лъв xiv специално изработен омофор
Снимка: БТА

Speaking to journalists in St. Peter’s Square following an audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Bulgarian Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, expressed gratitude and reverence for the traditional visit of the Bulgarian delegation to the Vatican ahead of one of the nation’s most cherished holidays — May 24, the Day of Saints Cyril and Methodius, celebrating the Bulgarian alphabet, education, culture, and Slavic literature.

“It is an honour for us to be the first official delegation to visit Pope Leo XIV at the start of his pontificate. We spoke about all pressing topics — faith, the European agenda, the war in Ukraine, and the Vatican’s potential role as a mediator in negotiations. We even discussed artificial intelligence,” Zhelyazkov stated.

During the audience at the Apostolic Palace, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov presented the Pope with a symbolic gift on behalf of the Bulgarian delegation — an omophorion, a liturgical vestment representing spiritual and episcopal authority. The garment, crafted in Bulgaria by renowned ecclesiastical vestment expert Nina Dimitrova, features early Christian symbols and the image of “The Good Shepherd”.

“Depicted on it are the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul — Saint Peter as the founder of the Church, and Saint Paul as its missionary spirit,” Zhelyazkov explained.

The embroidery carries deep spiritual meaning. The cross symbolises God’s unconditional love and Christ’s self-sacrifice through crucifixion, as well as victory over death and hope for resurrection. The rose, emblematic of Bulgaria, symbolises beauty, diligence, and love, serving also as a bridge between the earthly and the divine — a metaphor for eternity, rebirth, and spiritual strength.

The official delegation includes Minister of Culture Marian Bachev, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihailova, Head of the Prime Minister's Political Office Denitsa Zheleva, Advisor in the Prime Minister's Political Office and Head of the Public Relations Unit Nikola Nikolov, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ivan Kondov, Bishop of the Sofia Catholic Diocese His Eminence Petko Valov and Priest Kiril Popov.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
1
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
3
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с присадено сърце
4
В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с...
Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
5
Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за езически
6
Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за...

Най-четени

Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
1
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
2
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
3
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
4
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у нас
5
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
6
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...

More from: Bulgaria

In Support of Sick Children: Charity Exhibition at the Parliament
In Support of Sick Children: Charity Exhibition at the Parliament
Police in Lovech Uncover Cannabis Greenhouse Near the Village of Leshnitsa Police in Lovech Uncover Cannabis Greenhouse Near the Village of Leshnitsa
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway Leaves One Dead Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway Leaves One Dead
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Son-in-Law Near Pomorie 91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Son-in-Law Near Pomorie
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Black Storks Spotted Between the Villages of Pŭdarevo and Mokren near Kotel Black Storks Spotted Between the Villages of Pŭdarevo and Mokren near Kotel
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова за референдума за еврото
Президентът Радев сезира КС заради решението на Киселова за...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Без синя и зелена зона в София през трите почивни дни Без синя и зелена зона в София през трите почивни дни
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Тръмп иска да наложи 50% мито върху вноса от ЕС Тръмп иска да наложи 50% мито върху вноса от ЕС
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
По света
Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Росен Желязков подари на папа Лъв XIV специално изработен...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Българският виртуален инфлуенсър Ахинора дебютира в Европарламента
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Европа
Специална празнична програма на БНТ 1 за 24 май
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ