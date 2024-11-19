НОВИНИ
New Artificial Intelligence model was presented by the Institute for Computer Science

new artificial intelligence model presented institute computer science
21:25, 19.11.2024
The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) of Sofia University on November 19 announced the release of a new artificial intelligence model. It is the first in Europe generative model in a local language, in this case Bulgarian, which is free-of-charge but in terms of quality rivals paid and popular international platforms. The new model can be downloaded and integrated to be used by any Bulgarian institution or company.

The scientific director of INSAIT, prof. Martin Vechev, told BNT that the new language model is a complex technology that very few countries can afford. Prof. Vechev is one of the most important experts in the field. Vechev says it is similar to a black box that you can talk to. There are various applications - for example, to collect personal data of patients or marks of students. Or lawyers can use it to search for different cases in a sea of court decisions. INSAIT provides its model for free.

"For any organisation. For example, for TV station. They can take that model and build on it. And make it their own thing, use it internally without sharing their data with external organisations, which is impossible at the moment with CHAT GPT - the organisation has to submit their data to an external company," said Prof. Martin Vechev, Scientific Director of INSAIT.

This way, through the model, organisations retain their data and competitive advantage, says Prof. Vechev. Those who wish to use it can now download the model from the following link displayed on the screen. And more. Different questions can be asked on the new model - about history, about culture. It can solve problems or, for pedagogical purposes, create errors that are difficult for students to detect.

"There's this big European project coming up to digitise our education, where this model can be used like creating artificial intelligence tools to personalise learning. And, of course, in the administration of both universities and schools so that the administrative burden can be reduced," said Prof. Galin Tsokov, caretaker Minister of Education and Science.

This is the first practical public "artificial intelligence" model in Europe or even in the world, says prof. Vechev and adds that on November 23rd, INSAIT will launch the first public nationwide chat system.

