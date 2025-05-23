БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Clash Between WCC–DB and MRF–New Beginning Over Proposal to Introduce "Magnitsky"-style Sanctions in the Country

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Запази

"We Continue the Change"  said that Nikola Minchev will fully cooperate with authorities, emphasising there are no charges against him.

Делян Пеевски
Снимка: BTA

A new indirect conflict has erupted between the political alliance “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC–DB) and MRF – New Beginning, centered around a proposal by WCC–DB to introduce U.S. "Magnitsky Act"-style sanctions into Bulgarian legislation. In response, MRF–NB leader Delyan Peevski responded by drawing attention to the requested immunity of MEP Nikola Minchev.

"The purpose of this is to ensure the security of the financial system, to limit the risks of money laundering, and increase the chances of Bulgaria being removed from the grey list,” said Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”. One key measure is prohibiting municipalities from granting public assets to parties with sanctioned individuals in their leadership. This directly applies to Peevski. Sanctions would also extend to affiliated persons, cutting off Peevski’s networks from operating freely within the banking and financial systems, he added.

Peevski retaliated by calling for clarity regarding Nikola Minchev and his alleged connection to the Huawei lobbying scandal.

“Let them explain about their MEP, who’s apparently involved. Of course, they’ll say I arranged it with the Belgian prosecutors. This has to end. No more lies. Their friend Jim O’Brien is no longer in the State Department. There will be no more sanctions ordered by Ivo Prokopiev,” Peevski said.

WCC-DB commented on the requested immunity of MEP Nikola Minchev.

“Even to be questioned as a witness — when you’re not accused of anything — requires the lifting of immunity. Nikola Minchev is willing to waive his immunity voluntarily, as any member of our group would,” said MP Lena Borislavova. “Unfortunately, European Parliament rules don’t allow that, to prevent abuse or political manipulation.”

"We Continue the Change" said that Nikola Minchev will fully cooperate with authorities.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
1
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на мигранти в Гърция
3
14 българи получиха присъди от общо 684 години затвор за трафик на...
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
4
Втората матура: Изтеглиха вариант № 2
Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за езически
5
Църквата срещу нестинарството: Патриарх Даниил обяви обичая за...
В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с присадено сърце
6
В Русе посрещнаха велосипедист, който от 35 години живее с...

Най-четени

Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за безпроблемното провеждане на матурите
1
Терзиев: Ще мобилизираме целия ресурс на Столична община за...
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман "Преди ме е нямало"
2
Телевизионната водеща Радина Червенова представи първия си роман...
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски транспорт
3
Държавата осигурява допълнителни 15 млн. лв. за столичния градски...
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от позициите си
4
Транспортната стачка в София: И кметът, и шофьорите не отстъпват от...
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у нас
5
На фокус: Руска религиозна мрежа за информационно влияние действа у...
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова компания, за да вози безплатно
6
По време на блокадата: Столичанин дари 5000 лв. на таксиметрова...

More from: Politics

Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence
Rosen Zhelyazkov and George Meloni Discuss Possibility of Joint Projects in the Field of Defence
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Official Visit to Rome and Vatican, Will Meet the Pope
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Is in Rome, Will Meet with Giorgia Meloni
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption Rossen Zhelyazkov: We Are Confident That Bulgaria Meets All the Criteria for Euro Adoption
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Heated Debate in Parliament: GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Resignation of Sofia Mayor, WCC-DB Defend the Mayor Heated Debate in Parliament: GERB Leader Borissov Calls for Resignation of Sofia Mayor, WCC-DB Defend the Mayor
Чете се за: 08:10 мин.
GERB leader Borissov on the Public Transport Case: We Solved the Issue Because We Would Have Ruined the Students’ Final Exams GERB leader Borissov on the Public Transport Case: We Solved the Issue Because We Would Have Ruined the Students’ Final Exams
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК Избраха Росен Карадимов за председател на КЗК
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Росен Желязков подари на папа Лъв XIV специално изработен омофор Премиерът Росен Желязков подари на папа Лъв XIV специално изработен омофор
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Президентът Румен Радев удостои с държавни отличия дейци на културата и науката (СНИМКИ) Президентът Румен Радев удостои с държавни отличия дейци на културата и науката (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Българският виртуален инфлуенсър Ахинора дебютира в Европарламента
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Европа
Доналд Тръмп с нова кампания срещу Харвард
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
САЩ
Специална празнична програма на БНТ 1 за 24 май
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Жълт и оранжев код за интензивни валежи и гръмотевични бури на 24 май
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ