New Clash Between WCC–DB and MRF–New Beginning Over Proposal to Introduce "Magnitsky"-style Sanctions in the Country

A new indirect conflict has erupted between the political alliance “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC–DB) and MRF – New Beginning, centered around a proposal by WCC–DB to introduce U.S. "Magnitsky Act"-style sanctions into Bulgarian legislation. In response, MRF–NB leader Delyan Peevski responded by drawing attention to the requested immunity of MEP Nikola Minchev.

"The purpose of this is to ensure the security of the financial system, to limit the risks of money laundering, and increase the chances of Bulgaria being removed from the grey list,” said Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria”. One key measure is prohibiting municipalities from granting public assets to parties with sanctioned individuals in their leadership. This directly applies to Peevski. Sanctions would also extend to affiliated persons, cutting off Peevski’s networks from operating freely within the banking and financial systems, he added.

Peevski retaliated by calling for clarity regarding Nikola Minchev and his alleged connection to the Huawei lobbying scandal.

“Let them explain about their MEP, who’s apparently involved. Of course, they’ll say I arranged it with the Belgian prosecutors. This has to end. No more lies. Their friend Jim O’Brien is no longer in the State Department. There will be no more sanctions ordered by Ivo Prokopiev,” Peevski said.

WCC-DB commented on the requested immunity of MEP Nikola Minchev.

“Even to be questioned as a witness — when you’re not accused of anything — requires the lifting of immunity. Nikola Minchev is willing to waive his immunity voluntarily, as any member of our group would,” said MP Lena Borislavova. “Unfortunately, European Parliament rules don’t allow that, to prevent abuse or political manipulation.”

"We Continue the Change" said that Nikola Minchev will fully cooperate with authorities.