New Rocket Launch Sites to Expand Hail Protection for Crops in Northern Bulgaria

Bulgaria is expanding its hail suppression system with new rocket launch sites to better protect agricultural crops in Northern Bulgaria. A total of 230,000 hectares of farmland will be safeguarded through the construction of 21 new rocket sites in Pleven Province, 4 in Lovech Province, and 3 in Veliko Tarnovo Province. Nationwide, more than 2 million hectares in high-risk hailstorm regions—such as Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Haskovo—are currently protected using rocket-based methods.

The plan to establish a new command centre in Pleven district and its 28 associated rocket sites was discussed at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food (MAF) during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ivan Kapitanov, local government representatives from Lovech and Pleven, the Hail Suppression Agency, and local farmers.

“The decision to select Pleven Province as an entirely new zone for expanding rocket-based hail protection was made after thorough analysis in coordination with various institutions. Multiple factors were taken into account, including air traffic patterns, and coordinated with the relevant authorities,” explained Deputy Minister Kapitanov.

He called on local authorities to support the site selection process and the establishment of legal rights for both the rocket launch pads and the command post.

Hail Supression Agency experts presented a detailed analysis of current meteorological conditions and the growing need to expand the protection system. While Southern Bulgaria continues to experience the highest frequency of severe hailstorm clouds, the intensity of weather events has markedly increased in recent years, particularly with the rise of so-called “supercell” storms.

Deputy Minister Kapitanov also informed attendees about plans to densify the existing hail protection network with 25 additional rocket launch sites. In areas currently lacking rocket- or aircraft-based systems, new ground-based hail suppression generators will be introduced. He emphasised the critical importance of protecting farmers’ efforts and ensuring food security, especially in the face of climate change.

According to Hail Supression Agency data, since the beginning of the 2025 hail suppression season on April 15, a total of 98 operations have been carried out. Some 403 hailstorm clouds have been treated, and a total of 7,159 rockets have been launched—4,263 in Southern Bulgaria and 2,896 in the north.