БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев,...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Повече отличници на матурите тази година, но средните...
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
Публикуваха резултатите на четвъртокласниците от...
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
Пожар пламна в дискотека в голям хотел в Пловдив на метри...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
"Бориха се за децата ни като за свои": Пред БНТ...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
НАП: Част от "къщите на ужасите" са глобявани...
Чете се за: 07:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Rocket Launch Sites to Expand Hail Protection for Crops in Northern Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
EN
Запази

It is planned to build protection with ground-based generators in areas not protected by missile and aircraft means

000 ракети изстреляни защита градушки началото сезона

Bulgaria is expanding its hail suppression system with new rocket launch sites to better protect agricultural crops in Northern Bulgaria. A total of 230,000 hectares of farmland will be safeguarded through the construction of 21 new rocket sites in Pleven Province, 4 in Lovech Province, and 3 in Veliko Tarnovo Province. Nationwide, more than 2 million hectares in high-risk hailstorm regions—such as Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, and Haskovo—are currently protected using rocket-based methods.

The plan to establish a new command centre in Pleven district and its 28 associated rocket sites was discussed at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food (MAF) during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ivan Kapitanov, local government representatives from Lovech and Pleven, the Hail Suppression Agency, and local farmers.

“The decision to select Pleven Province as an entirely new zone for expanding rocket-based hail protection was made after thorough analysis in coordination with various institutions. Multiple factors were taken into account, including air traffic patterns, and coordinated with the relevant authorities,” explained Deputy Minister Kapitanov.

He called on local authorities to support the site selection process and the establishment of legal rights for both the rocket launch pads and the command post.

Hail Supression Agency experts presented a detailed analysis of current meteorological conditions and the growing need to expand the protection system. While Southern Bulgaria continues to experience the highest frequency of severe hailstorm clouds, the intensity of weather events has markedly increased in recent years, particularly with the rise of so-called “supercell” storms.

Deputy Minister Kapitanov also informed attendees about plans to densify the existing hail protection network with 25 additional rocket launch sites. In areas currently lacking rocket- or aircraft-based systems, new ground-based hail suppression generators will be introduced. He emphasised the critical importance of protecting farmers’ efforts and ensuring food security, especially in the face of climate change.

According to Hail Supression Agency data, since the beginning of the 2025 hail suppression season on April 15, a total of 98 operations have been carried out. Some 403 hailstorm clouds have been treated, and a total of 7,159 rockets have been launched—4,263 in Southern Bulgaria and 2,896 in the north.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
1
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
2
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство по БНТ
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
3
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
България допусна тежка загуба в гостуването си на Гърция
4
България допусна тежка загуба в гостуването си на Гърция
КС отказа да тълкува повечето въпроси на президента Радев за референдума за еврото
5
КС отказа да тълкува повечето въпроси на президента Радев за...
Мизерия за 1099 лв. месечно: Говорят още изведени хора от "дома" в Говедарци
6
Мизерия за 1099 лв. месечно: Говорят още изведени хора от...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
2
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
3
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
4
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
5
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу имотните измами
6
Частните съдебни изпълнители предлагат правила за превенция срещу...

More from: Bulgaria

Undeclared £201,280 Seized by Ruse Customs Officers at Bulgaria-Romania Border
Undeclared £201,280 Seized by Ruse Customs Officers at Bulgaria-Romania Border
Political Reactions after Constitutional Court Refused to Interpret Most of President Radev’s Questions on the Euro Referendum Political Reactions after Constitutional Court Refused to Interpret Most of President Radev’s Questions on the Euro Referendum
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
19-Year-Old Without Driver’s License Dies in Crash Near Shiroka Laka 19-Year-Old Without Driver’s License Dies in Crash Near Shiroka Laka
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
President Radev to CNN: Without a Referendum on the Euro, Bulgarians' Trust in Institutions is Undermined President Radev to CNN: Without a Referendum on the Euro, Bulgarians' Trust in Institutions is Undermined
Чете се за: 11:12 мин.
The Tenant of the Building Housing the Illegal Care Home in Govedartsi Has Been Released The Tenant of the Building Housing the Illegal Care Home in Govedartsi Has Been Released
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Large Fire in Pomorie, Dry Grasses Burning near Hotel Complex Large Fire in Pomorie, Dry Grasses Burning near Hotel Complex
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
НА ЖИВО: Борислав Гуцанов: Отворихме "Кутията на Пандора" с проверките по домовете НА ЖИВО: Борислав Гуцанов: Отворихме "Кутията на Пандора" с проверките по домовете
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Повече отличници на матурите тази година, но средните оценки остават без промяна Повече отличници на матурите тази година, но средните оценки остават без промяна
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
У нас
Фишинг кампания от името на НЗОК се разпространява в мрежата Фишинг кампания от името на НЗОК се разпространява в мрежата
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Продължават проверките на институциите в домовете за възрастни хора...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Пожар пламна в дискотека в голям хотел в Пловдив на метри от...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
НАП: Част от "къщите на ужасите" са глобявани заради...
Чете се за: 07:15 мин.
У нас
"Бориха се за децата ни като за свои": Пред БНТ говорят...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ