Nine-year-old child died at school in Veliko Tarnovo

Under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo, an investigation is being carried out to clarify the causes of the death of a 9-year-old boy at a school in Veliko Tarnovo on January 31.

Today at 2.30 p.m., the district police in the city received a report of a 9-year-old child who died at school. Initial investigative actions revealed that during an afternoon activity at school, the child fainted, after which he died.

Pre-trial proceedings under Article 123 of the Criminal Code have been initiated.

Urgent investigative actions are being carried out by an investigator from the District Investigation Department of the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor's Office. Witnesses are being interviewed, a scene inspection is being conducted and a forensic medical examination will be appointed, the results of which will clarify the cause of death.

The investigation continues under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office - Veliko Tarnovo.

