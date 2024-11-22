НОВИНИ
No "white smoke" yet over the election of a Speaker of the 51st Parliament

white smoke yet over election speaker 51st parliament
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:51, 22.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Once again, Parliament failed to elect a Speaker on Friday, November 22. It was the fifth day of the first sitting of the new Parliament.

According to the Constitution, electing a Speaker is the first business of a new Parliament.

Today, for the fifth time, MPs attempted to select someone to fill the Speaker’s chair.

Silvi Kirilov, who chaired the first sitting as the most senior MP, announced that the sitting will resume on Wednesday, November 27.

A déjà vu runoff between Raya Nazaryan and Silvi Kirilov. Four nominations were put to a vote – Natalia Kiselova from "BSP-United Left", Petar Petrov from "Vazrazhdane", Raya Nazaryan from GERB, and Silvi Kirilov from There is Such a People.

In the first round of voting, no candidate was successful, leading to a runoff between Silvi Kirilov and Raya Nazaryan. However, neither candidate managed to secure the necessary support to be elected Speaker of the 51st Parlaiment.

Raya Nazaryan received 68 votes, but the proposal was not approved.

Silvi Kirilov’s nomination from TISP garnered 101 votes "in favour," while 99 voted "against."

Next attempt to elect the Speaker of the Parliament will be on Friday

