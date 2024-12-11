Orlin Kolev: The Constitution is violated if there are no consultations with "MRF - New Beginning"

There is a violation of the Constitution in President Rumen Radev's decision not to invite one of the parliamentary groups for consultations, Orlin Kolev, lecturer in constitutional law, commented during an interview on BNT's progarmme "The Day Begins" on December 11.

The Head of State Rumen Radev has started the consultations with the parliamentary parties and the parliamentary group of "MRF - New Beginning" is not among the invited.

Constitutional law lecturer Orlin Kolev explained that according to the Constitution the Head of State should invite all parliamentary groups for consultations on possible forming of government.

He emphasized that the President, as a symbol of national unity, should not exclude any parliamentary group that represents voters.

"When you refuse to invite someone, I mean a parliamentary group or an MP, behind whom there are voters, I don't know if this is an act of embodying the unity of the nation," Kolev said.

From his words it became clear that this violation of the Constitution could lead to the impeachment of President Rumen Radev.

"We should not go as far as referring this case to the Constitutional Court because it will further strain the political situation. We should not approach this final act - the so-called impeachment of the president," the constitutionalist further said.

