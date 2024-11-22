Over 120,000 young people in Bulgaria are in debt, what is the reason?
More than 120,000 young people in the country under the age of 30 are debtors with non-performing loans. Poor management of personal finances is among the leading reasons why young people in Bulgaria become debtors at an early age.
The Chamber of Private Bailiffs has launched a national campaign "Managing personal finances and credit - basic rules and informed decisions". This is a joint initiative with the Ministry of Education and Science and aims to raise financial literacy among students in upper grades - 10th to 12th grade.
