PM-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria needs a regular government
Our country is in a crisis of confidence, he added
In his speech from the Parkiament's rostrum, Rosen Zhelyazkov began by expressing gratitude to the coalition partners with whom they managed to set aside their ideological differences and reach the signing of a coalition agreement. He also thanked Democracy,Rights and Freddoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF - MRF) for their support.
"Bulgaria needs a regular government to implement policies that ensure the rule of law and social protection because the country is facing a crisis of confidence. Citizens and businesses need support due to the complex environment of wars and crises. What are the key principles that united us in the coalition? The rule of law, efficiency in public services, and strengthening the direct participation of citizens in state governance."
He outlined the following as key priorities:
- Improving the quality of life for the people
- Ensuring legal order
- Upholding the rule of law
- Ensuring sustainable public finances
- A balanced budget
- Membership in the Eurozone
- Accelerating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan
- Permanently increasing investments in scientific research
Modernization of the country
- Implementing coordinated family policies
Healthcare
- Boosting investments in the cultural and creative sectors, ensuring the country's energy and national security
"We can achieve all of this through honest and fair work, supported by a stable majority and the constructive criticism of the opposition. I want to thank the leader of GERB for his political wisdom."
