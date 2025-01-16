PM-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria needs a regular government

In his speech from the Parkiament's rostrum, Rosen Zhelyazkov began by expressing gratitude to the coalition partners with whom they managed to set aside their ideological differences and reach the signing of a coalition agreement. He also thanked Democracy,Rights and Freddoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF - MRF) for their support.

"Bulgaria needs a regular government to implement policies that ensure the rule of law and social protection because the country is facing a crisis of confidence. Citizens and businesses need support due to the complex environment of wars and crises. What are the key principles that united us in the coalition? The rule of law, efficiency in public services, and strengthening the direct participation of citizens in state governance."

As main priorities he pointed out:

He outlined the following as key priorities:

Improving the quality of life for the people

Ensuring legal order

Upholding the rule of law

Ensuring sustainable public finances

A balanced budget

Membership in the Eurozone

Accelerating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Permanently increasing investments in scientific research

Modernization of the country

Modernization of the country Implementing coordinated family policies

Healthcare

Healthcare Boosting investments in the cultural and creative sectors, ensuring the country's energy and national security

"We can achieve all of this through honest and fair work, supported by a stable majority and the constructive criticism of the opposition. I want to thank the leader of GERB for his political wisdom."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News