PM Glavchev did not sign the security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, leaves it for a regular cabinet

In his words, Zelensky showed full understanding.

15:50, 19.12.2024
Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, did not sign the Agreement on Security Cooperation with Ukraine. He is leaving it for the next regular government to address.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on December 19, Glavchev stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed full understanding of the situation.

"He said, 'Whenever you are ready, I am available," Glavchev noted, reassuring that there would be no diplomatic fallout from the delay. "There is full understanding. We are waiting for the National Assembly to provide guidance on how we should proceed."

Glavchev expressed hope that a regular government would soon be formed to handle the issue, adding, "I hope this does not become the central topic determining whether or not we have a regular government."

Once the MPs make a decision, Glavchev mentioned that a prime minister, whoever it may be, would sign the agreement alongside President Zelenskyy.

"If it's within this caretaker government, I will go to sign with Zelenskyy," he added.

Earlier, Glavchev emphasized that he would only sign the Agreement after a decision by the National Assembly, citing the Constitutional Court's interpretation that the caretaker government's authority is limited to its mandate. Given the 10-year duration of the Agreement, he remarked, "I don’t believe this caretaker government will have such a long mandate."

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, refused to include the Agreement with Ukraine for a vote in the Parliament. This happened after the "MRF-New Beginning" demanded that Kiselova include their draft as an additional item on the agenda. If adopted, the draft law would mandate the caretaker Prime Minister to sign the document.

